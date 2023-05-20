Man United beat Bournemouth to close on Champions League

Midfielder Casemiro scored a brilliant acrobatic volley to give Manchester United a 1-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday that took them closer to Champions League football next season.

United moved on to 69 points in fourth place in the table, behind Newcastle United on goal difference and needing one point from home games against Chelsea and Fulham next week to seal a return to European club soccer's most prestigious competition.

Fifth-placed Liverpool, who are on 66 points after a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, face relegated Southampton on the final day.