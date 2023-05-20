    বাংলা

    Man United beat Bournemouth to close on Champions League

    They move on to 69 points in fourth place in the table, behind Newcastle United

    Reuters
    Published : 20 May 2023, 04:40 PM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 04:40 PM

    Midfielder Casemiro scored a brilliant acrobatic volley to give Manchester United a 1-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday that took them closer to Champions League football next season.

    United moved on to 69 points in fourth place in the table, behind Newcastle United on goal difference and needing one point from home games against Chelsea and Fulham next week to seal a return to European club soccer's most prestigious competition.

    Fifth-placed Liverpool, who are on 66 points after a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, face relegated Southampton on the final day.

    The visitors dominated the opening exchanges and went ahead in the ninth minute when Cherries defender Marcos Senesi tried to hook away a Christian Eriksen pass behind the defence, but only succeeded in teeing up Casemiro for a brilliant spinning volley.

    The home side found their feet midway through the first half as Dominic Solanke controlled a long ball into the box and unleashed a shot that David De Gea had to dive to his left to save.

    That sparked a positive spell for Bournemouth, with Victor Lindelof forced into a number of defensive headers, but they were soon on the back foot again as United took control again in the second half.

    Winger Antony wasted a number of decent chances, while substitute Wout Weghorst and midfielder Bruno Fernandes both forced fine saves from Neto and it looked like it was only a matter of time before United scored again.

    They were almost made to pay for their wayward finishing when substitute Kieffer Moore bore down on De Gea late on, but the keeper blocked his shot and the danger was averted.

    There was still time for one more chance for the home side, with Senesi firing just over the bar, but United held on for a win that prompted wild celebrations from the travelling supporters.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 8, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma in action with Leicester City's James Maddison
    Leicester slump to defeat by Bournemouth
    They created little and were indebted to keeper Daniel Iversen for keeping them in the game
    World Athletics Championships – women’s 100 metres victory ceremony – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 7, 2017 – Tori Bowie of the US (Gold) poses with her medal.
    Former world 100m champion Bowie dies
    The American was crowned world champion in 2017 and won three Olympic medals at the Rio Games in 2016
    Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 15, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Arnaut Danjuma comes on as a substitute to replace Davinson
    Sad to see Tottenham fans boo Sanchez: Lloris
    The Colombian was booed by the home fans while being substituted by interim manager Cristian Stellini in the 58th minute
    Former player and draw conductor Hassan Al Haydos hands the AFC Asian Cup trophy to General Secretary of the AFC Windsor John before the draw at the AFC Asian Cup Final Draw at the Katara Opera House, Doha, Qatar on May 11, 2023.
    Holders Qatar to face China, Tajikistan and Lebanon at Asian Cup
    Four-time winners Japan have been drawn in Group D to face Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk