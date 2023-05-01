'I got punished,' says Klopp after injuring himself celebrating winner

"Second half the game is open because they started believing or kept believing," Klopp said of Sunday's clash.

"We opened the door for them and it looked like we pushed them through a little bit as well."

Asked whether his side can still gatecrash the top four, Klopp was dismissive and suggested that they still have to fear eighth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion who would be right in the mix for the top six if they win their games in hand.

"Of course not. If United and Newcastle wins all the games then how can we get there? If they start losing them we are close. Until then we have to win football games to qualify for Europe at all," Klopp said.

"Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I've ever seen in my life, I have to say, Roberto De Zerbi, wow. Aston Villa are developing. If we can keep them behind us that will already be success."

Brighton beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 and are four points behind Liverpool with two games in hand.