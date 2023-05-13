Southampton relegated after 2-0 loss to Fulham

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League after losing 2-0 at home to Fulham on Saturday, bringing an end to their 11-year spell in the English top flight with two games remaining in the season.

Carlos Vinicius opened the scoring at St Mary's Stadium three minutes after halftime, with Aleksandar Mitrovic, who came off the bench for Vinicius, doubling their advantage to seal Southampton's fate.

Southampton, who had needed a win to stave off relegation, can no longer reel in 17th-placed Everton and Ruben Selles's side are bottom of the league on 24 points from 36 games.

The south-coast club earned promotion to the Premier League in 2012 and finished in the top eight for four straight seasons between 2013-17, but have earned only six league wins this season, racking up 24 defeats and six draws.