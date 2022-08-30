Man City's Guardiola backs Alvarez to shine when Haaland is rested

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez can expect to lead the line for the Premier League champions when first-choice striker Erling Haaland is rested in a busy run of games, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

City, who take on Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, will play six matches in all competitions in 18 days and Guardiola said he was confident in the abilities of Argentine Alvarez, who joined them from River Plate in the close season.

"When Erling doesn't play, we will play Julian, almost sure. We're really impressed with him, his pace, his sense of goal and his work ethic," Guardiola told reporters.

"I knew him a little bit, off television, clips, games in River Plate. I was surprised at how good he is. He's so humble, always positive. Every training session he gives everything. I like this type of player.