PSG sack Galtier despite winning Ligue 1, appoint Luis Enrique as new coach

He had been out of a job ever since before signing a contract with PSG until 2025 and he immediately embraced the pressure of having to win the Champions League -- a trophy that has eluded the French club despite their domestic dominance.

"I am delighted to be here... I do not speak French, but I have started to learn it," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"I love this pressure. Dozens of teams have this same dream, sometimes teams that have more experience than us.

"The Champions League is almost unfair because one bad match and you exit the competition, but that's no excuse for us."

As the 53-year-old joins PSG, where player power has made things difficult for coaches in the past, he said he will not have any problems managing big egos.