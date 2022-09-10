Juventus need to reach November break on a high note, says Allegri

Juventus have made an unconvincing start in their quest to regain the Serie A title, but coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday his injury-hit squad must persevere and stay in touch with the leaders.

Juventus have two wins and three draws in their opening five matches and are in seventh place, though only four points behind surprise leaders Atalanta ahead of the clash with Salernitana on Sunday.

Allegri is missing several important players due to injury, with Paul Pogba having surgery for a knee injury, Federico Chiesa out with a knee ligament injury and Angel Di Maria suffering a muscle injury.