Spurs forward Son feels 'responsible' for Conte's exit

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min said he was sorry to see manager Antonio Conte leave the club and feels responsible for the Italian's exit after failing to replicate his excellent form from the previous campaign.

Son, 30, finished as the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals to help Spurs finish fourth under Conte last season, but the South Korean has scored only six times in the league so far.

Tottenham parted ways with Conte on Sunday, eight days after he blasted his players as selfish, lacking team spirit and unable to play under pressure in an extraordinary media conference following a 3-3 draw at Southampton.