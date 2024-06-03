Home +
June 03, 2024

Chelsea name Italian Maresca as coach

The 44-year-old replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who left the club last month after one season

Chelsea name Maresca as coach
Championship - Hull City v Leicester City - MKM Stadium, Hull, Britain - March 9, 2024 Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca applauds fans after the match Action Images/Craig Brough

Reuters

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 08:40 PM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 08:40 PM

