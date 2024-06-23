Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Verstappen beats Norris to continue reign in Spain

The win is Verstappen's seventh in 10 races so far this season, and 61st of his career

Verstappen beats Norris to continue reign in Spain
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 23, 2024 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 09:52 PM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 09:52 PM

Related Stories
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Euro Points Table
Euro Points Table
Read More
Over 1,000 die in hajj amid scorching temperatures
Over 1,000 die in hajj amid scorching temperatures
Hasina hails AL’s role in national achievements
Hasina hails AL’s role in national achievements
Israeli strike kills eight at Gaza aid centre
Israeli strike kills eight at Gaza aid centre
NU postpones two Bachelor’s exams
NU postpones two Bachelor’s exams
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More