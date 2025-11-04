Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 04, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

PSG and England dominate FIFPRO World 11 selections

Paris St Germain have five members of their Champions League winning side included in the Men's World 11

PSG, England dominate FIFPRO World 11 selections
UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain Training - Campus Paris St Germain, Poissy, France - Nov 3, 2025 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola with Nuno Mendes and Illia Zabarnyi during training REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2025, 12:08 AM

Updated : 04 Nov 2025, 12:08 AM

Related Stories
Barca return to winning ways
Barca return to winning ways
Haaland shines as Man City beat Bournemouth
Haaland shines as Man City beat Bournemouth
West Ham clinch long-awaited home win
West Ham clinch long-awaited home win
Zielinski shines as Inter edge Verona
Zielinski shines as Inter edge Verona
Read More
BNP bets on a 'blend of fresh faces, seasoned stalwarts'
BNP bets on a 'blend of fresh faces, seasoned stalwarts'
Arteta worries as Gyokeres out of Slavia Prague game
Arteta worries as Gyokeres out of Slavia Prague game
Trump tells Ilhan Omar to leave US
Trump tells Ilhan Omar to leave US
Cumilla-6: Highway blocked over BNP nomination loss
Cumilla-6: Highway blocked over BNP nomination loss
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More