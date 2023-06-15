Chinese superfan rejoices as Messi visits Beijing

For thirtysomething Zhang Jiao, after realising her dream of witnessing Argentina football great Lionel Messi lift the World Cup every match he plays from now on is "precious".

Zhang travelled from Shanghai to Beijing this week to join scores of other giddy Messi fans as the Argentina captain came to town to play a friendly against Australia.

"For Messi fans, you really have to cherish the remaining time," said Zhang, who was still trying to get a ticket for Thursday's game.

"It is just a friendly game, so there is not much competitive value in it. So why should I come to Beijing this time? But any opportunity to come here, to see him in a game, is valuable, precious, because you know there are not that many left."