    বাংলা

    Djokovic owes growth of his career to 'biggest rival' Nadal

    "A lot of people retired him already 10 years ago but he kept going, which is something I respect and admire," Djokovic said

    Reuters
    Published : 28 May 2023, 03:27 AM
    Updated : 28 May 2023, 03:27 AM

    Novak Djokovic joked that he was a relieved man after Rafa Nadal withdrew from the French Open due to injury but deep down the Serbian has nothing but respect for his eternal rival, saying a part of him would leave if the Spaniard retires in 2024.

    Nadal failed to regain full fitness from a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January and the 14-times Roland Garros winner said 2024 could be the last year of his professional career.

    Both players are tied on a record 22 Grand Slam titles but Djokovic can inch ahead at Roland Garros where he had managed to beat Nadal only twice in 10 meetings.

    "Honestly, I don't miss him being in the draw. I don't like seeing him in the draw of Roland Garros," Djokovic told reporters with a laugh.

    "I have had not so much success against him in our head-to-head record in Roland Garros. I've managed to beat him twice, but I had to leave my heart and my guts out on the court to achieve that.

    "A lot of people retired him already 10 years ago but he kept going, which is something I respect and admire. I know how hard it is to maintain that level and keep going even after having a tough injury."

    Djokovic said Nadal's announcement came as a shock and the 36-year-old praised his rival for bringing out the best in him over the years they dominated the sport.

    "I have to say that he's my biggest rival. When he announced that he's going to have his last season of (his) career, I felt part of me is leaving with him too," he added.

    "I feel that he was one of the most impactful people that I have ever had in my career, the growth of my career and me as a player.

    "Definitely a great motivational factor for me to keep playing and keep competing and keep pushing each other - who's going achieve more, who's going to do better."

    If Nadal does call it quits, Djokovic will be the last of the 'Big Three' remaining on tour after Roger Federer retired last year but the Serbian has no plans on hanging up his racket yet.

    "It made me wonder, it made me think about my career and how long I'm going to play," Djokovic said.

    "So far I'm not going to make any announcement today, but just reflecting on it, I also felt a little bit emotional about what he was saying.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rafael Nadal Press Conference - Rafa Nadal Academy, Mallorca, Spain - May 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a press conference after announcing that he has withdrawn from the French open
    2024 likely to be last year of Nadal’s career
    The Spaniard said he needs to stop playing for the foreseeable future to make a full recovery and return for what he anticipates will be his farewell season
    Nadal missing French Open would be brutal for the sport: Federer
    Nadal missing French Open would be brutal for the sport: Federer
    Nadal has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open
    Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during the men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud. Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - Jun 5, 2022.
    Nadal turns down claycourt event wildcard as French Open looms
    The tennis star has been struggling with a hip injury and fears the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of the Italian Open
    Rafael Nadal Press Conference - Rafa Nadal Academy, Mallorca, Spain - February 2, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal during the press conference
    Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback
    Nadal skipped tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo as well as the current Barcelona Open

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan