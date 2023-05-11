    বাংলা

    Holders Qatar to face China, Tajikistan and Lebanon at Asian Cup

    Four-time winners Japan have been drawn in Group D to face Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam

    Reuters
    Published : 11 May 2023, 01:22 PM
    Updated : 11 May 2023, 01:22 PM

    Holders and hosts Qatar will take on China, Tajikistan and Lebanon in the group stages of the Asian Cup finals in January after the draw was conducted in Doha on Thursday.

    Qatar, who won the title for the first time when the tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2019, will open their defence on Jan. 12 against the Lebanese in Group A.

    Japan, winners of the competition on a record four occasions and who were runners-up four years ago, have been drawn in Group D to face Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam, currently led by former Japan coach Philippe Troussier.

    Group B will feature 2015 champions Australia alongside Uzbekistan, Syria and India while three-time winners Iran headline Group C alongside the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Palestine.

    South Korea will be looking to claim the title for the first time since 1960 and face Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain in Group E and Saudi Arabia, who won the most recent of their three titles in 1996, meet Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman in Group F.

    The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July this year, will run from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 and is being held in Qatar after original hosts China stood down due to the country's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

    Asian Cup Qatar 2023 draw:

    Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon

    Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

    Group C: Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Palestine

    Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

    Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

    Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Oman

