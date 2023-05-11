Holders Qatar to face China, Tajikistan and Lebanon at Asian Cup

Holders and hosts Qatar will take on China, Tajikistan and Lebanon in the group stages of the Asian Cup finals in January after the draw was conducted in Doha on Thursday.

Qatar, who won the title for the first time when the tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2019, will open their defence on Jan. 12 against the Lebanese in Group A.

Japan, winners of the competition on a record four occasions and who were runners-up four years ago, have been drawn in Group D to face Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam, currently led by former Japan coach Philippe Troussier.

Group B will feature 2015 champions Australia alongside Uzbekistan, Syria and India while three-time winners Iran headline Group C alongside the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Palestine.