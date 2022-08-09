Dortmund sign Modeste from Cologne to stand in for Haller

Haller, 28, was signed last month to replace Erling Haaland, who joined Manchester City, but less than two weeks later the Ivory Coast international was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour during Dortmund's training camp.

"In light of Sebastien Haller's illness, we are glad that, in Anthony Modeste, we have been able to add another striker with this profile to our squad for the current season," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.