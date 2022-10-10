Krejcikova back in business with victory over Swiatek

Czech Barbora Krejcikova edged world number one Iga Swiatek in the duel between French Open champions in Ostrava on Sunday to continue her late flourish in an injury-hit season.

The 2021 Roland Garros winner reached the final of a WTA 500 event in Sydney at the start of the year and then carried on her strong form to make the quarter-final of the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old climbed to a career-high ranking of two in February before being sidelined for months due to an elbow injury. She failed to make another semi-final until winning two titles in consecutive weeks in Tallinn, Estonia, and at home in Ostrava.

Krejcikova's 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 win handed twice French Open winner Swiatek her first defeat in a final since 2019.