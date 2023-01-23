Arsenal have history on side in title race with City

Arsenal confirmed they are deadly serious about winning the Premier League title by beating Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday to reach 50 points at the halfway mark of the season - a tally which usually leads to ending the season as champions.

The victory, clinched by Eddie Nketiah's stoppage-time strike, saw Arsenal become only the fifth team in Premier League history to hit 50 points from their first 19 games. Three of the previous four teams to hit that milestone went on to lift the crown.

Manchester City romped to the title in 2017-18 after taking 55 points in the first half of the season, as did Liverpool in 2019-20, while Chelsea became champions in 2005-06 after hitting 51 points.