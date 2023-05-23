    বাংলা

    Saudi defender fears Messi will axe him if he joins Al-Hilal

    "If he comes, God willing, I will not attend the first two days until I monitor the situation from afar so that he may forget me," the 33-year-old defender said

    Reuters
    Published : 23 May 2023, 05:42 AM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 05:42 AM

    Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulayhi joked he is afraid Lionel Messi will ask for his departure if the Argentine forward joins the Saudi club, after an argument with him during a World Cup match last year.

    Al-Bulayhi appeared to provoke the Argentina captain during Saudi Arabia's historic 2-1 group stage victory over the eventual world champions in Qatar in November.

    A source close to Messi has said he has received a formal offer to join Al-Hilal next season, though his father said the Paris St Germain forward has not "signed or agreed" a deal.

    "I do not know what will happen, and I am afraid that he (Messi) says, 'I do not want (player) number five'. I do not know if Messi will come or not, but if he comes, may God protect me," Al-Bulayhi told SBC.

    "If he comes, God willing, I will not attend the first two days until I monitor the situation from afar so that he may forget me," the 33-year-old defender added with a smile.

    Al-Bulayhi confirmed he spoke to Messi in Arabic at the World Cup and taunted him that he would not be able to beat the Saudis even if the match lasted for a long time.

    The Saudi defender added he had not been scared to face Messi having gained experience from facing Uruguay's lethal attacking duo Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez at the 2018 World Cup.

    "After (the) Uruguay match, I will not ever be afraid even if I face three Messis. Messi is a legend and I do not want to talk about him, as he may come. He is a legend, but in the end we are 11 against 11," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - April 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match.
    Messi's father dismisses Saudi links
    Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation in recent days after the Ligue 1 side suspended him for making a trip to Saudi Arabia
    Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 14, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi reacts REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
    Messi back in training with PSG
    French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia
    Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 19, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
    Messi apologises to PSG for Saudi trip
    PSG boss Christophe Galtier said earlier that he had nothing to do with the club's decision to suspend Messi
    Lionel Messi visits Saudi Arabia - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 1, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their sons during a visit to Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Tourism/Handout via REUTERS
    Messi receives offer from Saudi club: source
    Argentine media have reported that the offer is worth around $400 million a year

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk