Saudi defender fears Messi will axe him if he joins Al-Hilal

"I do not know what will happen, and I am afraid that he (Messi) says, 'I do not want (player) number five'. I do not know if Messi will come or not, but if he comes, may God protect me," Al-Bulayhi told SBC.

"If he comes, God willing, I will not attend the first two days until I monitor the situation from afar so that he may forget me," the 33-year-old defender added with a smile.

Al-Bulayhi confirmed he spoke to Messi in Arabic at the World Cup and taunted him that he would not be able to beat the Saudis even if the match lasted for a long time.

The Saudi defender added he had not been scared to face Messi having gained experience from facing Uruguay's lethal attacking duo Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez at the 2018 World Cup.