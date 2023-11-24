Argentina's Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America

Argentina forward Angel Di Maria will retire from international football following next year's Copa America, the 35-year-old said on Thursday after representing his country for 15 years.

Di Maria has made 136 appearances for world champions Argentina since his debut in 2008, playing in four World Cups and scoring in the 2022 final win over France.

He will take part in his sixth Copa America at the June 20-July 14 tournament in the United States, where Argentina will bid to successfully defend their continental title.