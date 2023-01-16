    বাংলা

    Chelsea earn scrappy 1-0 win over Palace to ease pressure

    They miss influential players such as England forward Raheem Sterling and wingers Reece James and Ben Chilwell as well as France midfielder N'Golo

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 06:13 PM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 06:13 PM

    A second-half goal from Kai Havertz earned nervy Chelsea their first Premier League win of 2023 on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over lively Crystal Palace, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form. 

    The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute following a short corner. It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side who remain in an unaccustomed 10th place half-way through the season. 

    "The last few weeks were tough," Havertz told the BBC. "A lot of things changed this year. We have so many injuries, 10-12 injured players. Today we had five young players in the starting 11, they are doing a really good job at the moment." 

    Chelsea are missing influential players such as England forward Raheem Sterling and wingers Reece James and Ben Chilwell as well as France midfielder N'Golo Kante through injury. 

    Stopgap Portuguese loan winger Joao Felix was also absent after being banned for three matches following a red card in his first game for the club against Fulham last Thursday. 

    On Sunday, Chelsea were on top for much of the entertaining if scrappy derby, but Palace kept goalkeeper Kepa busy with efforts from Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha and he was forced into a leaping save from Cheick Doucoure towards the end of the second half. 

    Chelsea had chances after surging runs from 18-year-old wingback Lewis Hall and recent 19-year-old addition Carney Chukwuemka, but it was 38-year-old Brazil defender Thiago Silva who forced Palace keeper Vicente Guaita into his first fine save midway through the first half. 

    The home side had to hang on for seven added minutes as Crystal Palace laid siege to their goal and exposed defensive frailty with former Monaco defender Beloit Baddish playing his first game for the club in a makeshift back line. 

    "Today we are happy for the three points," said Potter, who took over from Thomas Tuchel in September. 

    "Today was about getting the victory - park it as three valuable points against a team that was pushing as well." 

    Palace are in 12th place, six points behind Chelsea. 

    Midway through the first half Chelsea announced Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk had become their fifth signing of the January transfer window, and the 22-year-old received loud applause at halftime, when he waved from the pitch, a Ukraine flag draped round his shoulders. 

    "He is a young player with exciting quality in the final third. He is very fast and direct and I think the crowd will like him," Potter said. 

    Before kickoff, former Chelsea players who had been coached by or appeared alongside Gianluca Vialli joined the teams to pay tribute to the former Italy international and Chelsea player-manager who died 10 days ago. 

    Huge banners celebrating the former Sampdoria and Juventus striker were unfurled in the stands and fans chanted his name throughout the match. 

    Stopgap Portuguese loan winger Joao Felix was also absent after being banned for three matches following a red card in his first game for the club against Fulham last Thursday.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Newcastle United v Fulham - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 15, 2023 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    Isak earns Newcastle last-gasp win over Fulham
    Newcastle, without a goal in their previous two league matches, again struggled to break down their opponents in the first half
    Champions League - Group F - Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 25, 2022 Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates scoring their first goal
    Chelsea sign Ukrainian winger Mudryk
    They hijack Arsenal's move for the 22-year-old and agree to pay 100 million euros
    Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 15, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session
    Nadal launches title defence
    The 36-year-old is third up at Rod Laver Arena, returning to the centre court where a year ago he conjured the "miracle of Melbourne"
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019 Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action
    BBL players fume over 'bizarre' rule
    Two batsmen were each awarded six runs after hitting the roof when they could have been caught out instead

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher