    Superb Di Maria helps Juve to a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa

    The Italians get their first win in this season's Champions League, with Di Maria grabbing a hat-trick of assists

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Oct 2022, 04:29 AM
    Updated : 6 Oct 2022, 04:29 AM

    Juventus got their first points in the Champions League this season after Angel Di Maria got a hat-trick of assists in a 3-1 home win against Maccabi Haifa in Group H on Wednesday.

    Juve took the lead after 35 minutes when Di Maria played a perfectly timed pass to Adrien Rabiot, who finished high into the net, with the goal seeming to come as a relief to coach Massimiliano Allegri along with the fans in the stadium.

    Di Maria then fed an unmarked Dusan Vlahovic from midfield in the 50th minute, and the Serbian doubled the lead when he calmly beat keeper Joshua Cohen.

    Haifa reduced the deficit in the 75th minute when substitute Din David managed to round Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny and put the ball in the open net after a through-ball from Tjaronn Chery.

    Juve put the game to bed, however, when Di Maria's corner was met by Rabiot, whose header in the 83rd minute went into the corner of the net.

