Kane savours magic moment as he becomes England's top scorer

Kane, 29, had already set one goalscoring record this season, having gone past Jimmy Greaves's haul of 266 goals for Tottenham last month. He now has 271 for the London club.

His strike rate for England is extraordinary and in 64 appearances under Gareth manager Southgate, he has bagged 49 goals. No wonder Southgate was effusive in his praise.

"To break the record in the manner he did given the recent history was an indication of his strength of character and his mentality," Southgate said.

"He is a brilliant professional and to do it as quickly as he has with still a lot of his career to come is an incredible achievement."

Kane, who scored 79 seconds into his international debut in 2015, is scoring at the rate of one goal every 1.5 games for his country - a ratio only bettered by Greaves.

He has five England hat-tricks to the six of Greaves but

Thursday's penalty was special.

"It means everything. I was so excited to put the England shirt on, get back out here and get the campaign started for next year's Euros," Kane said.

"It had to be a penalty, and once it hit the back of the net, huge emotion. A magical moment.

"Just a great night, we haven't won in Italy for so long. To score and win is so special."