Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined for media comments

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been suspended from the touchline for two matches and fined 75,000 pounds ($95,000)following his comments to the media after the match against Tottenham Hotspur on April 30, the Football Association said on Thursday.

After Liverpool's 4-3 home win, Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of having something "against" Liverpool. The referee's body reviewed the audio of Tierney's exchange with the Liverpool manager and said he acted in a professional manner throughout.

The FA said the first match of Klopp's touchline ban was effective immediately and the second suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season, on the condition that he did not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime.