    বাংলা

    Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined for media comments

    After Liverpool's 4-3 home win, Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of having something "against" Liverpool

    Reuters
    Published : 19 May 2023, 02:19 AM
    Updated : 19 May 2023, 02:19 AM

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been suspended from the touchline for two matches and fined 75,000 pounds ($95,000)following his comments to the media after the match against Tottenham Hotspur on April 30, the Football Association said on Thursday.

    After Liverpool's 4-3 home win, Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of having something "against" Liverpool. The referee's body reviewed the audio of Tierney's exchange with the Liverpool manager and said he acted in a professional manner throughout.

    The FA said the first match of Klopp's touchline ban was effective immediately and the second suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season, on the condition that he did not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime.

    The decision means that the German will not take charge of his side when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.

    Liverpool are fifth in the league standings with 65 points, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion but having played two matches more.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Apr 9, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp acknowledges fans after the match.
    Klopp says referee Tierney has something 'against' Liverpool
    Klopp was fined 45,000 pounds by the FA in 2019 for remarks about Kevin Friend
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Apr 30, 2023. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match.
    'I got punished,' says Klopp after injuring himself celebrating winner
    Klopp was left in almost disbelief as Liverpool, who had led 3-0 after 15 minutes, were pegged back to 3-3 against Spurs
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Apr 9, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp acknowledges fans after the match.
    Liverpool will embrace Europa League if top-four tilt fails: Klopp
    Liverpool have struggled with consistency this term but beat West Ham United in their last game to claim a third straight league win for the first time this year
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Apr 9, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp acknowledges fans after the match.
    Liverpool will not get drawn into transfer battles for overpriced players: Klopp
    The Liverpool manager said he is pretty sure they will bring in the players they want and those who will help

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk