Haaland stunner helps Man City to 4-1 win over Southampton

Erling Haaland netted a brilliant bicycle kick as he scored a brace on his return to Manchester City's starting line-up after injury in a 4-1 Premier League win at bottom side Southampton on Saturday to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

The Norwegian took his tally of league goals to 30 for the season as City snuffed out any ideas Southampton may have had about pulling off an upset to aid their battle against relegation.

City remain second on 67 points, five behind Arsenal after 29 games of the 38-game season, with the Gunners set to take on Liverpool on Sunday. Southampton are bottom on 23 points, four behind Everton in 17th.

Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu had to make an early save from Jack Grealish after a sweeping attack by the visitors, pushing away a stinging shot and steering the ball out of the path of the onrushing Haaland.