    বাংলা

    Mexico game will be like a final for Argentina, says Lautaro

    Argentina are looking to put their shock 2-1 opening defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them as they prepare for their World Cup Group C match

    Fernando KallasReuters
    Published : 25 Nov 2022, 04:18 PM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2022, 04:18 PM

    Argentina are looking to put their shock 2-1 opening defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them as they prepare for their World Cup Group C match against Mexico on Saturday, a game they now feel they absolutely must win.

    The Argentines are also hoping to restore their status as one of the tournament favourites against goal-shy Mexico.

    "It will be like a final for us because it is a match that could define our faith in this World Cup," forward Lautaro Martinez told a news conference on Friday.

    "It was a heavy blow to our morale (losing to Saudi Arabia) but we are a strong group that is very united.

    "We need to stay calm, recover and think about what's coming. And what's coming is Mexico, so we have to focus on getting the win no matter what."

    Lautaro said Argentina dominated the match against the Saudis and did not deserve to lose, having three goals ruled out for close offside calls by VAR.

    Now they will face Mexico's low-scoring, injury-hit squad that bore out the pre-tournament pessimism in their first game, drawing 0-0 against Poland and only avoiding defeat thanks to a stunning save from veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

    "We are very optimistic and I think we lost because of small details, due to our own mistakes. We have studied our next rival and I think we are ready," Lautaro said.

    Coach Lionel Scaloni said that Lionel Messi is fit and ready to play despite reports of a possible ankle injury and that he believes his squad has what it take to rebound from their opening defeat.

    "When you are knocked out you have to get up, and my players are more than capable of doing so," Scaloni said.

    "We will not change the way we play because of the loss to Saudi Arabia. I can make a change or two in the selection but not in our system, that is not in question.

    "This group will leave everything they've got on the pitch to recover from that heavy blow."

    RELATED STORIES
    Group A - Qatar v Senegal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Qatar's Ismail Mohamad reacts after a missed chance to score.
    Qatar eliminated from World Cup
    The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Nov 25, 2022, Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates scoring their first goal.
    Ecuador draw against Netherlands
    Captain Enner Valencia led a feisty fightback as the South Americans drew with the Netherlands in Group A
    England fans at the Red Lion pub ahead of England v United States - Doha, Qatar - Nov 25, 2022, England fans at the Red Lion pub ahead of England v United States.
    England fans face stadium ban in Qatar
    Images of some fans dressed as crusaders at Monday's 6-2 win over Iran were criticised online
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Argentina fans hold drums displaying Diego Maradona inside the stadium before the match.
    At World Cup, Argentina pay tribute to Maradona
    Former team mates of Diego Maradona gather at the World Cup in Qatar, reminiscing about brighter days as Argentina recover from their stinging upset by Saudi Arabia

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher