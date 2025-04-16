Mbappe receives one-match ban for tackle in Alaves clash

The Frenchman is shown a straight red card in Sunday's game against Alaves for a violent challenge on midfielder Blanco

LaLiga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Apr 13, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is shown a yellow card by referee Cesar Soto Grado before it was changed to a red card after a VAR review REUTERS/Vincent West

LaLiga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Apr 13, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is shown a yellow card by referee Cesar Soto Grado before it was changed to a red card after a VAR review REUTERS/Vincent West

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will serve a one-match suspension following his tackle on Alaves' Antonio Blanco, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

The Frenchman was shown a straight red card in Sunday's game against Alaves for a violent challenge on midfielder Blanco, with the referee overturning his initial decision to give him a yellow after a VAR review.

The RFEF’s Disciplinary Committee ruled the dismissal warranted the minimum one-match sanction under article 130 of its regulations.

Following the incident, Mbappe apologised to Blanco and his Real Madrid teammates. He will miss Real's next game against Athletic on Sunday.

Alaves' Manu Sánchez, who was sent off for a similar challenge on Vinicius Jr in the same match, will also serve a one-match ban.