Vinicius named player of the season as Real sweep Champions League awards

He played 10 matches for champions Real, scoring six goals and assisting in five

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was named the Champions League's player of the season by UEFA's technical observer panel on Monday.

Vinicius played 10 matches in the competition for champions Real, scoring six goals and assisting in five. He was on the scoresheet when Real beat Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday, earning his second Champions League medal with the club.

The UEFA panel also named Real midfielder Jude Bellingham the best young player of the competition. The 20-year-old England international scored four goals and provided five assists in 11 appearances.

The goal of the season award also went to a Real player, with Federico Valverde's late first-time volley strike against Manchester City at home in the quarter-finals taking the honour. The goal, assisted by Vinicius, ensured a 3-3 result for the hosts, who won the tie on penalties.