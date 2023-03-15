FIFA's changes to tournament formats show 'complete disregard' for national leagues: LaLiga

FIFA has shown "complete disregard" for the importance of national competitions, Spain's LaLiga said after the world football governing body approved a 32-team Club World Cup as well as an expanded World Cup with 104 matches.

Ahead of its Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, FIFA on Tuesday announced that the 2026 World Cup will have 104 matches instead of the traditional 64 games due to the expanded format with 48 teams taking part.

The governing body also approved a 32-team Club World Cup which will be played every four years from June 2025.

"FIFA continues its malpractice of making unilateral decisions on the world football calendar, showing complete disregard for the importance of national championships, and the football community in general," LaLiga said in a statement on Tuesday.