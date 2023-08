Humbled Chelsea pin turnaround hopes on Pochettino

New strikers Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, signed from Villareal and RB Leipzig, have raised hopes among fans of an end to Chelsea's ineptitude in front of goal. Last season they found the net only 38 times in 38 league games.

Highly rated central defender Levi Colwell ended speculation about a move away from his boyhood club when he signed a contract in late July, bolstering a defence that will be missing Wesley Fofana who has suffered a major knee injury.

The signing of centre-back Axel Disasi from Monaco will bring extra cover to the back line, which will be marshalled again by Thiago Silva, who at 38 is by far the oldest member of Chelsea's young squad.

Chelsea are still hoping to sign midfield anchor Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion which could allow Enzo Fernandez to play more in the attacking positions that helped Argentina to win the World Cup last year.

Pochettino - who almost turned perennial underachievers Tottenham Hotspur into winners between 2014 and 2019 and won France's Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 - gave Chelsea fans a taste of his style in a pre-season US tour with the Blues winning three games and drawing twice, scoring 13 times along the way.