Britain's Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup

Andy Murray said he feels really good physically but does not expect to play in Britain's Davis Cup Finals campaign amid stiff competition in the squad.

Britain's team features Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, both of whom are in the top 25, as well as the first and third-ranked men's doubles players Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Murray, who led Britain to their first Davis Cup title for 79 years in 2015 and last played in the competition in 2019, has struggled to regain top form since undergoing two hip surgeries and is currently ranked 43rd in the world.