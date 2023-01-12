Juve face leaders Napoli aiming for nine wins in a row

Juventus visit Serie A leaders Napoli on Friday in a top-of-the-table clash looking to extend their winning league run to nine games as they play catch-up in the title race.

Juve won again on Saturday when Danilo scored the only goal against Udinese and have not conceded in their eight straight victories. They are seven points behind Napoli after 17 games.

The Turin side are unbeaten in their last two league matches against Napoli although coach Massimiliano Allegri downplayed the significance of the match, noting the season was still not at its halfway point following the World Cup break.