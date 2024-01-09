Reactions to death of Germany great Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany's greatest football players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 and won the tournament again as manager in 1990, died on Sunday aged 78, his family said in a statement on Monday.

Following are reactions to his death:

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

"The Bundesliga family is devastated to learn of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. A true icon, then, now, and always. RIP, Der Kaiser."

GERMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE (DFL)

"We mourn the loss of a legend of world football. Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer."

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of football's greatest ever players.

A World Cup winner as both player and manager, 'Der Kaiser' was as elegant as he was dominant.

He will forever be remembered"