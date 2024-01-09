    বাংলা

    Reactions to death of Germany great Beckenbauer

    Beckenbauer captained Germany to World Cup victory in 1974 and won the tournament again as manager in 1990

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Jan 2024, 06:33 PM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2024, 06:33 PM

    Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany's greatest football players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 and won the tournament again as manager in 1990, died on Sunday aged 78, his family said in a statement on Monday. 

    Following are reactions to his death: 

    GERMAN BUNDESLIGA 

    "The Bundesliga family is devastated to learn of the death of Franz Beckenbauer. A true icon, then, now, and always. RIP, Der Kaiser." 

    GERMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE (DFL) 

    "We mourn the loss of a legend of world football. Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer." 

    ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

    "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of football's greatest ever players. 

    A World Cup winner as both player and manager, 'Der Kaiser' was as elegant as he was dominant. 

    He will forever be remembered"

    BORUSSIA DORTMUND 

    "Borussia Dortmund mourns the loss of a great German footballer. Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer. 'The Kaiser' will be remembered forever. Our thoughts are with his family and all his loved ones." 

    BAYER 04 LEVERKUSEN 

    "One of Germany's greatest footballers has passed away. Our thoughts are with Franz Beckenbauer's family, his friends and all his companions. Our sincere condolences." 

    PETER SHILTON, FORMER ENGLAND GOALKEEPER 

    "Very sad to hear that the great @beckenbauer has sadly passed away. He was a fantastic player reaching world class status @FIFAWorldCup RIP #Legend" 

    GARY LINEKER, FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER 

    "Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP."

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - 1990 World Cup Qualifier Group 4 - Wales v West Germany - 31/5/89 Franz Beckenbauer - West Germany Manager Action Images via Reuters
    German World Cup-winning captain Beckenbauer dies at 78
    He captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as manager in 1990
    Club World Cup - Final - Manchester City v Fluminense - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 22, 2023 Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz reacts
    Brazil sack Diniz as coach
    Diniz, who was appointed on an interim basis, had a one-year contract but led Brazil for six games in the 2026 World Cup qualifying round
    Former football player and coach Mario Zagallo of Brazil, speaks during a news conference ahead of the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 5, 2013. REUTERS
    Brazil legend Mario Zagallo dies at 92
    He was the first person to win a World Cup for Brazil as both a player and a manager, coaching the 1970 side considered by many to be the best ever
    Director Martin Scorsese attends the premiere for the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
    Martin Scorsese to receive Berlin Film Festival lifetime award
    Festival organizers - who described the Oscar-winning director's latest film "Killers of the Flower Moon" as one of his greatest achievements - will award Scorsese on Feb 20

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India