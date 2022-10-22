Forest stun Liverpool to move off the bottom

Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi sealed a 1-0 win with a second-half goal to lift the Midlands club off the foot of the Premier League table on Saturday.

A below-par Liverpool, seeking a third consecutive league win, could have few complaints as Forest produced a superb performance to earn their second victory of the season.

Juergen Klopp's side were off the pace in the first half as a disciplined Forest side knocked them out of their rhythm.

Forest went ahead in the 55th minute when Awoniyi, who was once on Liverpool's books but never played a game, poached a rebound after his initial effort struck the post.

The hosts were dangerous on the counter-attack and had several chances to give themselves some breathing space.