Germans go back to basics to get back on track at World Cup

Right tool for the job.

Never mind that the 29-year-old Niclas Fuellkrug had only made his Germany debut earlier this month in a friendly against Oman. With seven minutes left on the clock he smashed home a loose ball to revitalise the Germans and give them a point they thoroughly deserved.

OLD-FASHIONED CENTRE FORWARD

Who knew? If you want goals, turn to an old-fashioned centre forward. It had worked in all four of Germany's World Cup titles.

"He showed his determination to score. He gives the team a lot...not only the goal. He has his heart in the right place," Flick told reporters.

Thoroughly reinvigorated from the introduction of Fuellkrug, Germany looked a different side.

Eight years of tinkering following the retirement of all-time World Cup scorer Miroslav Klose was instantly forgotten as Fuellkrug led the line in the fashion of German World Cup greats Ottmar Walter, Gerd Mueller, Juergen Klinsmann and Klose.

Asking a 33-year-old Thomas Mueller to be the counter-attacking option had been a stretch, which ultimately allowed Spain considerable comfort and time in defence. But with the burly Fuellkrug rampaging around the Spaniards back line it was another matter altogether.

From the 70th minute when he was thrown into the battle, Germany simply looked more German. They took more of a grip on the game. Became the bosses rather than the bullied. The last 20 minutes was a German performance as traditional as bratwurst and beer.