Messi or Suarez should win World Cup if not Spain, says Luis Enrique

Spain coach Luis Enrique has said that if his team cannot triumph at the World Cup in Qatar he would like to see Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez crowned with Argentina and Uruguay respectively.

Luis Enrique, who coached Messi and Suarez in a successful stint with Barcelona from 2014 to 2017, said that the forwards deserved to retire with a world title under their belt.

"If we don't win it, I would like Argentina. It would be very unfair for a player of Messi's stature to retire without a World Cup. Also Uruguay for Luis Suarez," Luis Enrique said in his Twitch streaming debut on Friday.