Man United stun Man City to win FA Cup final

Goals by teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put United in the driving seat by halftime at Wembley

United stun City to win FA Cup final

Reuters

Published : 25 May 2024, 10:20 PM

Updated : 25 May 2024, 10:20 PM

