Three finals left for unlikely City hero Gvardiol

Manchester City's unlikely goal poacher Josko Gvardiol says he is looking forward to three finals as his first season at The Etihad nears a perfect climax after Saturday's 4-0 rout of Fulham put his team top of the Premier League.

The 22-year-old Croatian was signed from RB Leipzig last August ostensibly for his defensive attributes but the left back has scored four goals in his last five league games to help City's push towards a record fourth successive title.

City will win the trophy if they beat Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday and West Ham United next weekend and with an FA Cup final to come against Manchester United they can seal a double, having claimed a treble last season.

"Another great performance not just from me but from the team as well," Gvardiol said. "It was very difficult, but today we showed again who we are and what we are ready for.

"Another two goals, I'm happy and a clean sheet. Currently I'm in good form and the end of the season is coming.

"Three more finals so we need to be ready."

Gvardiol slotted City in front in the 13th minute with a silky finish after a one-two with Kevin de Bruyne and made it 3-0 when he slid in to convert Bernardo Silva's cross.

He was denied the chance of hat-trick, however, when City were awarded a stoppage-time penalty but the ball was given to Julian Alvarez to complete a dazzling win.

"We were discussing about me taking the penalty I said I'd like to take it, but we know who is the taker and he takes," Gvardiol said. "In the end it was Julian and I'm happy for him."

While the City fans celebrated loudly at the final whistle after a seventh successive win heaped the pressure on Arsenal, Gvardiol said the focus now Tuesday's clash at Tottenham against whom they have a poor away record.

Should Arsenal beat United on Sunday and extend their goal difference advantage over City, Pep Guardiola's side will likely have to win their last two games to pip the Londoners.

"I said many times we need to focus on ourselves and keep going in that way," Gvardiol said. "Of course, we talk about (goal difference) and we are trying to get there, but it's not easy because Arsenal have quality as well and going well too.

"Spurs will be another final. I played only once there and it was difficult, hopefully its going to be a good day for us."

City have 85 points with Arsenal on 83 with both sides having played 36 games. Arsenal's goal difference in plus 60 with City on plus 58.