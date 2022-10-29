Messi inspires PSG to 4-3 win over Troyes

Lionel Messi grabbed a goal and assist to inspire Paris St Germain to a 4-3 comeback victory over Troyes on Saturday as the Ligue 1 table-toppers extended their lead to five points.

Troyes had stunned the crowd at the Parc des Princes when Mama Balde volleyed home in just the third minute but PSG midfielder Carlos Soler equalised after a superb pass from Neymar as the two teams went into the break at 1-1.