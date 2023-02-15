Mbappe believes PSG can beat Bayern in return leg

Kylian Mbappe said he was confident Paris St Germain could advance into the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Tuesday.

The France forward came on as a substitute in the 57th minute and ignited the game, having two goals disallowed for offside as his entrance changed the storyline of the match.

"We have to remember the final part of the game; we're behind but we saw that we were able to cause them trouble. We need all our players to be healthy and go there to win and qualify," said Mbappe, who was back after a two-week injury layoff.