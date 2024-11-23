Bayern's Kane bags hat-trick in 3-0 win over Augsburg

The Bavarians, who take on Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, are undefeated in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scored a hat-trick with two of the goals in second half stoppage time, to give the league leaders a 3-0 win over visitors Augsburg on Friday and open up an eight-point gap at the top with their sixth straight clean sheet across all competitions.

The Bavarians, who take on Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, are undefeated in the Bundesliga and on 29 points following their fifth consecutive league game without conceding a goal.

Second-placed RB Leipzig, who travel to Hoffenheim on Saturday, are on 21 points.

"We said at half time we should just keep going and create chances," Kane, who has scored 14 league goals this season, told reporters. "Thankfully we got the penalty and from there the game opened up."

Kane has scored 50 league goals since joining Bayern last year, needing just 43 Bundesliga games to reach that mark, faster than any player in the league's history.

Bayern have a busy schedule coming up with PSG on Tuesday before the trip to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in a week. They cap off their 11-day four-match run with the German Cup last-16 clash at home to holders Bayer Leverkusen on Dec 3.

"We have a big week ahead with PSG in the Champions League then Dortmund then Leverkusen in the Cup. We're in a good moment, we're feeling good and should just keep the momentum up," Kane said.

As expected Bayern had more than 70% possession for much of the first half but Augsburg had keeper Nediljko Labrovic to thank for a goalless first half after the Croatia international stopped efforts from Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka, who also hit the crossbar four minutes after the restart.

Labrovic then denied Michael Olise in the 51st but could do nothing to prevent Kane from scoring with a well-taken 63rd minute penally.

The England captain was then awarded another penalty following a lengthy VAR review in stoppage time with Augsburg's Keven Schlotterbeck sent off for tripping him in front of goal.

Labrovic was beaten by Kane once more after picking the wrong side again before the forward completed his hat-trick only seconds later after controlling a Goretzka cross with a superb first touch and then heading in.