Potter hits back at pundits after criticism about lack of anger

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has hit back at pundits who criticised him for not "getting angry" when his team were denied a penalty against West Ham United last weekend.

Conor Gallagher's shot was stopped by the arm of West Ham's Tomas Soucek late on but the referee waved play on. The match ended 1-1.

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole, working as a pundit for BT Sport, said Potter should have caused "a bit of uproar" while Rio Ferdinand compared him to Jose Mourinho.