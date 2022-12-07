IOC warns Afghanistan over women's access to sport

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) warned Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday that allowing women and young girls safe access to sports was a condition for the country's representation at the 2024 Paris Games.

Female sport in Afghanistan has been crushed since the Taliban took over from a Western-backed government in August 2021.

The IOC executive board expressed "serious concern" and "strongly condemned" restrictions on women after a meeting in Lausanne where it received a full report on the Olympic and sports movement in Afghanistan.