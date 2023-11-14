Brazil's Dani Alves to stand trial for sexual assault in Spain

In a document signed by three judges the investigation court No. 15 in Barcelona, which is yet to set a date for the proceedings to begin, said there were sufficient grounds for Alves to stand trial, following requests by the public prosecutor and the woman's lawyer.

In August, judges formally indicted Alves after finding evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player.

"The statements of the alleged victim and the witnesses statements and experts' reports that appear in the case must be considered as sufficient for this purpose, without prejudice to the final outcome following the plenary phase," the court said.