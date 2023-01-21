Belgium winger Trossard joins Arsenal from Brighton

Premier League leaders Arsenal announced the arrival of versatile Belgium international winger Leandro Trossard on Friday on a long-term contract from Brighton & Hove Albion.

They hoped the 28-year-old, who was in the Belgium squad at last year's World Cup in Qatar and has made 24 appearances for his country, would be eligible for selection against third-placed Manchester United on Sunday.

Trossard has scored seven goals in 16 league appearances this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield in October.

Media reports said the deal was for four and a half years and would cost Arsenal 27 million pounds ($33.43 million) -- an initial 20 million expenditure plus add-ons.