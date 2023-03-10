Newcastle's Howe says games running out in top-four push

Newcastle United are running out of games in their quest to finish in the Premier League's top four and must return to winning ways, manager Eddie Howe said ahead of Sunday's home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A run of five league games without a victory has cost Newcastle their place in the top four and a League Cup final defeat by Manchester United was also a bitter pill to swallow.

It has still been an impressive campaign for Newcastle but Howe says it is vital to regain some momentum heading into the forthcoming international break with wins against Wolves and then fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest next Friday.