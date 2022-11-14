Argentina at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Lionel Scaloni's 26-man squad?

Argentina will be looking to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec 18 tournament in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about their squad:

How many players are Argentina allowed to take to Qatar?

* Teams will be able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after FIFA increased the maximum limit for squads by three in June, citing the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19.

* Coaches have until Nov 14 to decide on their final list of 26 players by an 1800GMT deadline.

Who is in Argentina's World Cup 2022 squad?

Argentina's squad was announced on Nov 11.

* Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)