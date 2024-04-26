Foden enjoying being front and centre at Man City

Phil Foden is showing that he can excel playing a more central role than off the wing for Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne said after their 4-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 17th minute, Foden scored twice before half-time and Julian Alvarez added the fourth in the second half as City climbed to within a point of Arsenal with a game in hand.

Foden has 24 goals for City in all competitions this season and has often been utilised in more central roles by coach Pep Guardiola, especially when top scorer Erling Haaland is absent.