Lewandowski hopes to play with Messi next season

Lionel Messi belongs at Barcelona, striker Robert Lewandowski said as he held out hope on Tuesday that Argentina's World Cup winning captain would return to the LaLiga club.

Lewandowski, who attended a presentation of the 18th edition of the Sport Solidarity Stories book, a fundraising event for the Lovaas Foundation, said he wanted to link up in attack with Messi, currently at Paris St Germain, next season.

"Messi belongs at Barca and if he comes back it will be incredible. We know his place is here at Barcelona. I don't know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together," he said.