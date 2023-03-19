Saka double against Palace sends Arsenal eight points clear at the top

Jeffrey Schlupp got Palace's first goal in five league games to briefly raise their hopes in the second half but Arsenal were never going to miss the chance to tighten their grip on top spot as they chase a first English title for 19 years.

Arsenal now have 69 points from 28 games with reigning champions City on 61 with a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side bowed out of the Europa League on penalties to Sporting on Thursday but a sixth successive league victory looked in the bag by halftime with Martinelli opening the scoring from Saka's pass in the 28th minute.