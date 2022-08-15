Balanced New Zealand in good place for T20 World Cup bid: Phillips

New Zealand's combination of quality spin bowling and sharp fielding gives them a good chance of winning a maiden T20 World Cup title in Australia this year, in-form batsman Glenn Phillips said.

New Zealand, beaten in the T20 World Cup final by Australia last year, suffered an eight-wicket defeat in Kingston on Sunday to be denied a series sweep against West Indies.

However, the Black Caps gained plenty from their last T20 tour before the World Cup starts in October, welcoming back a number of rested key players.