July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Arsenal boss Arteta praises versatile Zinchenko ahead of move

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Wednesday praised Oleksandr Zinchenko's versatility ahead of the Ukrainian international's move to the north London club from Manchester City for a reported fee of around 32 million pounds ($38.35 million).

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 12:8 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 12:8 AM

    Earlier this week, Sky Sports said Arsenal would payPremier League champions City 30 million pounds up front, with two millionpounds in add-ons, for the 25-year-old, who will become their fifth recruit inthe close season.

    Zinchenko worked with Arteta when the Spaniard was anassistant to Pep Guardiola at City from 2016 to 2019.

    "There are still a few formalities to get everythingcompleted but we're really happy to have him," Arteta told reporters afterArsenal's 3-1 win over Orlando City. "I know the player really well. He'san exceptional footballer.

    "He is someone that is going to bring as wellanother competitive edge to that dressing room. He was a natural No. 10 earlyin his career and we converted him into a left back which can do a lot ofthings that we want in our way of playing.

    "That versatility is something that is going to beimportant for the team because we have players in that position (left back) whoare more specific full backs, so I'm really happy."

    Arsenal beat Major League football's Orlando to claim athird pre-season win, with Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelsongetting on the scoresheet for the English club, while Facundo Torres scored thehome side's only goal.

    Arsenal will also take on Premier League rivals Chelseain the United States before rounding off their pre-season preparations againstSevilla in London on July 30.

    They begin their league campaign on Aug. 5 with a Londonderby at Crystal Palace.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mane named African Footballer of Year again
    Mane named African Footballer of Year
    The Senegalese forward wins the award for the second time, pipping his former Liverpool teammate Mo Salah and compatriot Edouard Mendy
    Former Germany striker Seeler dies aged 85
    Former Germany striker Seeler dies
    The prolific striker scored 43 goals in 72 games for West Germany between 1954-70 and was captain for 40 of them. He was 85
    COVID puts a stop to Froome's encouraging Tour de France
    COVID puts a stop to Froome's encouraging Tour de France
    Four-time champion Chris Froome's encouraging Tour de France came to a frustrating halt on Thursday when the Briton pulled out of the race after contracting COVID-19.
    Manchester United's Fernandes backs manager's strict timekeeping
    Manchester United's Fernandes backs manager's strict timekeeping
    Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes welcomed new manager Erik Ten Hag's uncompromising attitude towards punctuality, saying the Premier League club had lacked discipline prior to the Dutchman ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher