Arsenal boss Arteta praises versatile Zinchenko ahead of move

Earlier this week, Sky Sports said Arsenal would payPremier League champions City 30 million pounds up front, with two millionpounds in add-ons, for the 25-year-old, who will become their fifth recruit inthe close season.
Zinchenko worked with Arteta when the Spaniard was anassistant to Pep Guardiola at City from 2016 to 2019.
"There are still a few formalities to get everythingcompleted but we're really happy to have him," Arteta told reporters afterArsenal's 3-1 win over Orlando City. "I know the player really well. He'san exceptional footballer.
"He is someone that is going to bring as wellanother competitive edge to that dressing room. He was a natural No. 10 earlyin his career and we converted him into a left back which can do a lot ofthings that we want in our way of playing.
"That versatility is something that is going to beimportant for the team because we have players in that position (left back) whoare more specific full backs, so I'm really happy."
Arsenal beat Major League football's Orlando to claim athird pre-season win, with Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelsongetting on the scoresheet for the English club, while Facundo Torres scored thehome side's only goal.
Arsenal will also take on Premier League rivals Chelseain the United States before rounding off their pre-season preparations againstSevilla in London on July 30.
They begin their league campaign on Aug. 5 with a Londonderby at Crystal Palace.